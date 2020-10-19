Public transport services in Andhra Pradesh have been amped up ahead of Dasara. The East Coast Railways (ECoR) and the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) have announced to operate special trains and buses from Visakhapatnam to meet the demands of the festive season.

As per an official release, train no. 02887 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin Special Express will leave Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at 6:25 AM to reach Nizamuddin on the next days at 4:45 PM. This train will be operated between 20 October and 29 November. During its return, the train no. 02888 Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Special Express will leave Nizamuddin on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Monday, and Tuesday at 8:35 AM and arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 6:10 PM. The train will have the same stoppages as that of 12807/12808 Samatha Express, except at Singapur Road, Therubali, Ambodala, Norla Road, and Rupra Road.

Another bi-weekly special train bearing no. 02852 will leave Visakhapatnam on every Monday and Friday at 8:20 AM from 23 October to 27 November. The locomotive will reach Nizamuddin at 5:10 PM on the next day. During its return, the train will leave Nizamuddin on every Wednesday and Sunday at 5:50 AM from 25 October to 29 November. It is to be noted that these trains will have the same stoppages as that of 12803/12804 Swarna Jayanthi Express regular train.

Additionally, train no. 02869 Visakhapatnam-Chennai Central Special Express will leave Visakhapatnam on every Monday at 7:05 PM from 26 October to 30 November to reach Chennai Central at 8:55 AM on the next day. On its way back, the weekly special train will leave Chennai Central on every Tuesday at 9:10 PM to reach Visakhapatnam at 10:25 AM on the next day.

Train No. 02857 Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus via Rayagada special train will leave the station at 9 AM every Sunday to reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 1:35 PM on the next day. This train will be operated between 25 October and 29 November. During its return, the special train will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 00:15 (past midnight) on every Tuesday arrive in Visakhapatnam at 5:20 AM on the next day.

The weekly special, Visakhapatnam-Gandhidham Express will leave Visakhapatnam at 5:35 PM every Thursday to reach Gandhidham three days later at 9 AM. Likewise, the Gandhidham-Visakhapatnam Weekly Special Express will leave Gandhidham on every Sunday at 10:45 PM and arrive in Visakhapatnam three days later at 2:35 PM. This train will be operated between 22 October and 26 November.

The Visakhapatnam-Kadapa Special Express will leave Visakhapatnam daily at 2 PM. The train will reach Kadapa on the next day at 7:25 AM. These special trains from Visakhapatnam will be operated from 20 October to 3 November. In the return direction, 07487 Kadapa-Visakhapatnam Special Express will leave Kadapa at 5:05 AM and arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 11:30 AM.

Train no.02705 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Double Decker special express will leave Visakhapatnam at 05:45 AM, every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday and reach Vijayawada on the same day at 11:15 AM. In the return direction, the Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Double Decker Special will leave Vijayawada at 5:30 PM on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday and arrive in Visakhapatnam on the same day at 11 PM. The train will be operated from 20 October to 30 November.

On the other hand, the APSRTC, (now Public Transport Department – PTD) has decided to run nearly 150 additional buses along various routes from Visakhapatnam during the festival season. These special buses will be deployed from the city to Vijayawada, Kurnool, Bheemavaram, Tirupati, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and other areas in the state. The public is requested to make use of these special trains and buses from Visakhapatnam and observe the COVID-19 protocol during their journey without fail.