The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced that the Golden Chariot will begin from January 2021. The Golden Chariot is an award-winning luxury train offering three itineraries across some of the most prominent destinations in South India. Designed to recreate the aesthetics of Dravidian culture ethos, this luxury train is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities to offer unique travel experiences in India in the luxury segment. IRCTC has planned three itineraries departing from Bangalore covering various destinations in Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu respectively, and return back to Bangalore.

• Pride of Karnataka

6 nights/7 days itinerary covers a visit to Bandipur, National Park, Mysore, Halebidu, Chikmagalur, Hampi, Badami, Pattadakal, Aihole, and Goa.

• Jewels of South

6 nights/7 days itinerary covers a visit to Mysore, Hampi, Mahabalipuram, Thanjavur, Chettinad, Cochin, and Kumarakom

• Glimpses of Karnataka

A short 3 nights/4 days itinerary covering Bandipur, Mysore to Hampi.

The cost of the luxury train Golden Chariot tour package is inclusive of all the onboard meals and house wines, guided excursions in air-conditioned buses, monument entry fees, and meals at outside venues as per the itinerary.

The IRCTC has launched a host of special offers for Indian nationals in line with the Government of India’s initiative to promote domestic tourism for the journeys planned between January 2021 and March 2021 viz., pay for one and avail of a 50% discount for a companion or avail 35% discount on published tariff for the full tour or enjoy luxury train travel for 2 nights/3 days on any of the 6 nights/7 days journeys for Rs. 59,999 plus GST (5%) per person on twin sharing basis.

For more details, offers, & bookings, people may visit www.goldenchariot.org (or) write to tourismassociate2sczeirctc.com, priti6565@irctc.com, basudhagaur5857eirctc.com, kbanerjee2477@irctc.com, goldenchariot@irctc.com. Also, concerned executives at Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar can be contacted on 8287932318.