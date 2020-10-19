After the recent wreckage caused by heavy rains, Andhra Pradesh is likely to receive thundershowers with lightning at isolated places over the next four days. As per the weather report from the Cyclone Warning Centre, Vizag, and its surrounding areas too are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Speaking to Yo! Vizag, an official from the Cyclone Warning Centre informed that a trough between 1.5 km to 2.1 km above the mean sea level has resulted in cyclonic circulation over the west-central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh coast. Stating that a fresh low-pressure area was supposed to be formed over the central Bay of Bengal around Monday the official added that it is likely to become more marked after the subsequent 24 hours of the development.

Revealing details regarding the weather forecast in Andhra Pradesh, the official said, “It is very early to foretell the further development of the yet-to-develop low-pressure system. As of now, there is no sign of depression in the sea. The state, however, in all likelihood, will receive thundershowers due to the monsoons for the next few days.” Sharing further information, he said that Vizag and surrounding areas will be witnessing light to moderate rains. “Squally weather with winds at a speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph are likely to blow along and off Andhra Pradesh coast,” he said. According to the weather report, warnings have been issued to fishermen in Vizag not to venture into the sea or coastal areas during these days.

Earlier on Saturday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, wrote to Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, requesting an immediate release of Rs 2250 crore, or at least Rs 1000 crore for repair and restoration work in the aftermath of the heavy rains and floods in the state last week. Mr Reddy said that as per preliminary estimates, Andhra Pradesh suffered damage of around Rs 4450 crore due to the heavy rains and the consequent flooding that battered the state. He further requested the centre to send a team to assess the loss due to heavy rains in the state.