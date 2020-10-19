120 more individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in Vizag in a span of 24 hours, as the district’s tally reached 54,438. As per Special COVID-19 Officer PV Sudhakar, Vizag accounted for 2162 active cases, 51,814 recoveries, and 462 deaths, including the four patients who passed away between Sunday and Monday. Currently, there are 4 very active clusters, 64 active clusters, 248 dormant clusters, and 627 de-notified clusters in Vizag district.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported fewer than 3000 COVID-19 cases on Monday. As per the report released via Arogya Andhra’s Twitter handle today, the state saw 2918 new positive cases, in the past 24 hours. While the total count increased to 786050, the active cases are marked at 35065. 744532 have recovered from the infection so far while 6453 patients succumbed to the virus.

India, on Monday, reported 55,722 new COVID-19 cases. 81% of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs. Maharashtra continues to be the State reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 9,000 cases followed by Kerala and Karnataka with more than 7,000 cases each. On the other hand, the country registered 66,399 recoveries to take the national recovery rate to 88.26%. 79% of the newly recovered cases were concentrated in 10 States/UTs viz. Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh. 579 deaths were reported across the country in a single day.

“The national cumulative Positivity Rate has fallen under 8%. This trend has been sustained without a break for four days. The cumulative Positivity Rate is 7.94% now and is on a continuous decline. This has been brought about by a high level of comprehensive country-wide testing. The total tests have crossed 9.5 crores today. As evidence has revealed, higher numbers of testing on a sustained basis have aided in bringing down the positivity rate. The decline in the cumulative positivity rate has demonstrated that the rate of spread of infection is being effectively contained,” the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.