October brought with itself a stream of highly awaited shows and movies on the OTT platforms. While Indian shows like Scam 1992 won the audiences’ hearts, the much-awaited international series like the Haunting of Bly Manor failed to live up to the expectations. As we enter a new week, we are here with the list of movies and series releasing this week on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and other OTTs to brighten up your day.

6 movies and series releasing this week on Amazon Prime, Netflix, and other OTTs:

#1 Mirzapur 2

This week, most of us will have our eyes glued to the screen for the much-awaited second season of Mirzapur. Gaining massive popularity with its first season, Mirzapur’s season 2 is set to release this Friday. The crime-thriller series, helmed by Gurmeet Singh and Meher Desai, features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, and Divyendu Sharma among others.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 23 October

#2 Colour Photo

Set in the late-90s, the film stars Suhas in the lead role alongside Chandini Chowdary. Directed by debutante Sandeep Raj, the film takes a look at caste and complexion issues with a story inspired by real-life incidents. By the looks of the trailer, Colour Photo seems to join the fresh and offbeat content that has recently been hitting a chord with the Telugu audience.

Where to watch: Aha

Release date: 23 October

#3 A Suitable Boy

Tabu and Ishaan Khatter will play the protagonists in Mira Nair’s TV adaptation of Vikram Seth’s A Suitable Boy. The six-episode series tells the story set in 1951 Independent India. A passionate literature student Lata Mehra is torn between her duty towards her family and her love life, as three different men try to woo her. The show aired on BBC earlier this year and is set to stream on Netflix.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: 23 October

#4 Rebecca

Based on the iconic gothic novel by Daphne du Maurier, Rebecca stars Lily James and Armie Hammer as the lead. The plot traces the journey of a newlywed couple, with James’ character struggling to live in the shadow of her new husband’s deceased wife, Rebecca.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: 21 October

#5 Comedy Couple

Saqib Saleem is all set to return to ZEE5 as a stand-up comedian with his upcoming romantic-comedy movie Comedy Couple, opposite Shweta Basu Prasad. Directed by Nachiket Samant, the story revolves around a Delhi/NCR-based couple, Deep and Zoya, who does stand-up comedy together. But their relationship takes a turn for the worse when Deep’s habit of lying gets exposed.

Where to watch: Zee5

Release date: 21 October

#6 The Queen’s Gambit

Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, this mini-series is about an orphaned chess prodigy and her quest to become a grandmaster. Developed by Scott Frank and Alan Scott, the series is adapted from Walter Tevis’ 1983 novel of the same name. Watch out for the protagonist’s desire to become the world’s greatest chess player while grappling with an addiction.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: 23 October