The much-awaited mythological epic Narthanasala will be having a special release on the occasion of this Dussehra, Nandamuri Balakrishna announced on Monday. The period film, which was first announced as a recreation of NT Rama Rao’s classic, had hit the floors in 2004 as an ambitious project in the direction of Balakrishna himself. A star-studded lineup, including Sarath Babu, Srihari, Uday Kiran, and Soundarya (as Draupadi), was announced to play several key characters in the film. However, the film was stalled following the tragic demise of Soundarya in a plane crash.

While the hopes of catching a glimpse of this epic seemed lost, the latest development has come as a respite to Nandamuri fans. Taking to social media, Nandamuri Balakrishna stated that 17-minute long scenes from Narthanasala will be released on NBK Theatre through Shreyas ET on the occasion of Dussehra.

“Father’s Narthanasala is one of my favourite films. It is known that the film was launched in my direction. For many years, you have been eagerly waiting to watch the scenes shot for this film. Following your request, 17-minute-long scenes from Narthanasala will be released on NBK Theatre through Shreyas ET as a Vijayadasami gift. While I’ll be seen in the role of Arjuna, Soundarya, Srihari, and Sarath Babu will be seen in the roles of Draupadi, Bheema, and Dharmaraju. A part of the revenue generated through this attempt will be used for charity. Your long-time wish of watching Narthanasala will be fulfilled on the 24th of this month,” Balakrishna posted on Facebook.

NT Rama Rao’s Narthanasala, which was released in 1963, went on to become one of the biggest hits of the era. Directed by Kamalakara Kameswara Rao, the film featured Rama Rao as Arjuna, Savitri as Draupadi, and SV Ranga Rao as Kichaka. Narthanasala was based on the 13-year-long exile of Pandavas.