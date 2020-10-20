In view of the possible festive rush for the upcoming Dasara, the East Coast Railways have announced several special trains to facilitate the movement of passengers across different cities. The list of special trains announced by the ECoR includes a handful of trains to and from Visakhapatnam too.

Complete list of special trains announced by the ECoR for Dasara:

Train No Train Available from Days of operation Departure Time 02859 Puri-Chennai 25 October-29 November Sun 17:30 02860 Chennai-Puri 26 October-30 November Mon 16:25 02887 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin 20 October-29 November Tue, Wed, Thu, Sat, Sun 6:25 02888 Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam 22 October-1 December Thu, Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue 8:35 02851 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin 23 October-27 November Mon, Fri 8:20 02852 Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam 25 October-29 November Wed, Sun 5:50 02869 Visakhapatnam-Chennai 26 October-30 November Mon 19:05 02870 Chennai-Visakhapatnam 27 October-1 December Tue 21:10 02857 Visakhapatnam–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus via Rayagada 25 October-29 November Sun 9:00 02858 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Visakhapatnam 27 October-1 December Tue 0:20 08501 Visakhapatnam-Gandhidham 22 October-26 November Thu 17:35 08502 Gandhidham-Visakhapatnam 25 October-29 November Sun 22:45 07488 Visakhapatnam-Kadapa 20 October-30 November Daily 14:00 07487 Kadapa-Visakhapatnam 21 October-1 December Daily 17:05 02705 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Double Decker 20 October-30 November Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri, Sat 5:45 02706 Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Double Decker 20 October-30 November Daily 17:30 08479 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati 24 October-28 November Sat 12:00 08480 Tirupati-Bhubaneswar 23 October-27 November Fri 12:15 02839 Bhubaneswar-Chennai 22 October-26 November Thu 12:00 02840 Chennai-Bhubaneswar 23 October-27 November Daily 21:10 02845 Bhubaneswar-Bengaluru 25 October-29 November Sun 7:30 02846 Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar 27 October-1 December Tue 8:25 02898 Bhubaneswar-Puducherry 20 October-24 November Tue 12:00 02897 Puducherry-Bhubaneswar 21 October-25 November Wed 18:45 08496 Bhubaneswar-Rameswaram 23 October-27 November Fri 12:00 08495 Rameswaram-Bhubaneswar 25 October-29 November Sun 8:40

On the other hand, the APSRTC, (now Public Transport Department – PTD) has decided to run nearly 150 additional buses along various routes from Visakhapatnam during the upcoming festive season. These special buses will be deployed from the district to Vijayawada, Kurnool, Bheemavaram, Tirupati, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and other areas in the state.

Given the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the public has been requested to follow strict safety measures while making use of these specially announced services.