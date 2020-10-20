In view of the possible festive rush for the upcoming Dasara, the East Coast Railways have announced several special trains to facilitate the movement of passengers across different cities. The list of special trains announced by the ECoR includes a handful of trains to and from Visakhapatnam too.
Complete list of special trains announced by the ECoR for Dasara:
|Train No
|Train
|Available from
|Days of operation
|Departure Time
|02859
|Puri-Chennai
|25 October-29 November
|Sun
|17:30
|02860
|Chennai-Puri
|26 October-30 November
|Mon
|16:25
|02887
|Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin
|20 October-29 November
|Tue, Wed, Thu, Sat, Sun
|6:25
|02888
|Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam
|22 October-1 December
|Thu, Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue
|8:35
|02851
|Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin
|23 October-27 November
|Mon, Fri
|8:20
|02852
|Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam
|25 October-29 November
|Wed, Sun
|5:50
|02869
|Visakhapatnam-Chennai
|26 October-30 November
|Mon
|19:05
|02870
|Chennai-Visakhapatnam
|27 October-1 December
|Tue
|21:10
|02857
|Visakhapatnam–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus via Rayagada
|25 October-29 November
|Sun
|9:00
|02858
|Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Visakhapatnam
|27 October-1 December
|Tue
|0:20
|08501
|Visakhapatnam-Gandhidham
|22 October-26 November
|Thu
|17:35
|08502
|Gandhidham-Visakhapatnam
|25 October-29 November
|Sun
|22:45
|07488
|Visakhapatnam-Kadapa
|20 October-30 November
|Daily
|14:00
|07487
|Kadapa-Visakhapatnam
|21 October-1 December
|Daily
|17:05
|02705
|Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Double Decker
|20 October-30 November
|Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri, Sat
|5:45
|02706
|Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Double Decker
|20 October-30 November
|Daily
|17:30
|08479
|Bhubaneswar-Tirupati
|24 October-28 November
|Sat
|12:00
|08480
|Tirupati-Bhubaneswar
|23 October-27 November
|Fri
|12:15
|02839
|Bhubaneswar-Chennai
|22 October-26 November
|Thu
|12:00
|02840
|Chennai-Bhubaneswar
|23 October-27 November
|Daily
|21:10
|02845
|Bhubaneswar-Bengaluru
|25 October-29 November
|Sun
|7:30
|02846
|Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar
|27 October-1 December
|Tue
|8:25
|02898
|Bhubaneswar-Puducherry
|20 October-24 November
|Tue
|12:00
|02897
|Puducherry-Bhubaneswar
|21 October-25 November
|Wed
|18:45
|08496
|Bhubaneswar-Rameswaram
|23 October-27 November
|Fri
|12:00
|08495
|Rameswaram-Bhubaneswar
|25 October-29 November
|Sun
|8:40
On the other hand, the APSRTC, (now Public Transport Department – PTD) has decided to run nearly 150 additional buses along various routes from Visakhapatnam during the upcoming festive season. These special buses will be deployed from the district to Vijayawada, Kurnool, Bheemavaram, Tirupati, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and other areas in the state.
Given the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the public has been requested to follow strict safety measures while making use of these specially announced services.