A cake mixing ceremony, hosted by Hotel Novotel on Saturday, flagged off Christmas celebrations in Vizag. The high-spirited event had a limited gathering with individuals wearing face masks and observing other safety measures given the prevailing pandemic situation. From a heady mix of nuts and spices while mixing the goodness to a host of fun-filled activities, the cheerful mixing ceremony, held by the poolside, saw the guests take part in the age-old tradition of muddling a delicious spread. Staff and chefs of Novotel too took part in the event to add to the fervour.

Images from the Cake Mixing Ceremony at Novotel in Vizag

Marking the onset of the Christmas season, cake mixing ceremony is an age-old tradition that dates back to the 17th century. The season also marked the arrival of harvest with people mixing plenty of fruits and nuts in the preparation of a special delicacy for Christmas. A popular event in the European region, the ritual is looked upon as a harbinger of good times and happiness. While the ceremony was a customary family affair, over the years, it is being organised by several organisations to promote camaraderie.