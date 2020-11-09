The Visakhapatnam Cooperative Bank Ltd. has released a recruitment notification to fill in vacancies for the role of Probationary Officers (Assistant Managers). As many as 30 vacancies have been announced. The eligible candidates can submit online applications via the company’s official website in order to secure jobs at The Visakhapatnam Cooperative Bank. The registration process involves three steps – Application Registration, Payment of Fees, and Document scan and upload. Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs.900/-. The online registration begins on 10 November 2020. The last date to apply for the aforementioned role is 30 November 2020.

Eligibility Criteria for jobs at The Visakhapatnam Cooperative Bank:

The candidates applying for the posts should have secured a minimum of 60% aggregate (in all semesters/years), in a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised university. Candidate should have proficiency in speaking, writing, and reading English and Telugu languages. According to Visakhapatnam Cooperative Bank Ltd. recruitment notification, the maximum age for applying is 29 years and the minimum age is 20 years.

Selection Procedure:

As per the Visakhapatnam Cooperative Bank recruitment notification, the eligible candidates will have to clear an online examination and personal interview in order to secure the job. The examination is a computer-based test that will be conducted in January 2021.

While the online Test /Examination carries 150 marks, the personal interview is evaluated for 25 marks. The online test consists of General English, Reasoning Ability, Computer Aptitude, and General Banking, and Quantitative Aptitude. Each section carries 50 marks and the test time is 150 minutes altogether. It is to be noted that the online test has a penalty for wrong answers i.e., negative marking. The shortlisted candidates, from the online test, will be called in for a personal interview in Vizag.

Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Kurnool, and Hyderabad have been declared as the tentative Test Centres.

Pay Scale:

Selected candidates will be trained for two years in probation with consolidated pay of Rs 25,000/- per month. As per the recruitment notification, after successful completion of training, the candidates shall be given an emolument of Rs 31, 000/- per month