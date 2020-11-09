Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach, on Saturday, celebrated an early Diwali festivity with an exciting Laddu making ceremony at their banquet hall – V Convention. The interesting event in the city had participants relish the spirit of this much-loved age-old Indian tradition.

As festivities in India are incomplete without the decadent spread of delicacies, the culinary team at Novotel Visakhapatnam took the initiative to spread the joy of mixing boondis with over 30 guests present at the property. The hall was decorated with colourful seatings, with separate tables set up for each guest. On each table, there was boondi drenched in desi ghee among other ingredients like cardamom powder, pumpkin seeds, whole cardamom seeds, and assorted dry fruits platted in huge thalis. The event also had a Vocal for Local stall, where a man was seen curating beautiful earthen diyas.

Images from the Laddu making Ceremony at Novotel Visakhapatnam

On this cheerful occasion of Laddu making, Ravi Rai, Cluster General Manager, Novotel Visakhapatnam, Novotel Vijayawada, and The Bheemli Resort expressed, “This one of its kind Laddu making ceremony turned out to be an eventful ceremony for us. The guests relished preparing the traditional dessert under the guidance of our talented culinary team and truly enjoyed the early festivities of Diwali. Abiding by the pandemic scenario, we ensured that social distancing was maintained and all the required safety precautions were followed”.

The hotel’s successful attempt to relive the culture and traditions of Indian festivities was widely appreciated by the guests at the event. The faces of cheerful adults and curious kids truly bridged the generation’s gap with this Laddu making ceremony.