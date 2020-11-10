The ninth week of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu had drawn to a close with the eviction of choreographer-turned-director Amma Rajasekhar from the house. With Amma’s elimination from the show, the house now accommodates nine contestants. As we brace ourselves for yet another week of the in-house drama from Bigg Boss 4 Telugu, six housemates stood in line for nominations on Monday’s episode.

As per the tradition, the housemates were called into the garden area to go through an open nomination process. Everyone in the house except Avinash stood in line for nominations. It is to be noted that the Comedian gained immunity for this week on last Saturday. As the show progressed, contestants were asked to break a glass bottle each on the head of two other housemates and nominate them, citing valid reasons.

While things had earlier seemed to be getting better between Abijeet and Akhil, Monday’s episode saw both the parties getting into an argument. It was Ariyana who received the maximum number of votes during the nomination process. Venting out her pain, while speaking with Avinash, she said that she is ready to pack her bags to leave the house. At the end of the nominations, Abijeet, Ariyana, Harika, Mehaboob, Monal, and Sohel stood at the risk of getting eliminated from the Bigg Boss 4 Telugu this week.

The voting lines, which were thrown open on Monday night, will remain open until Friday night. The contestant to receive the least number of votes by the end of this week will be eliminated from the show. Viewers can either cast their vote online or give a missed call to save their favourite contestants from elimination in Bigg Boss 4 Telugu.

Missed call numbers to vote for contestants in week 10 of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu:

Abijeet: 8886658204

Ariyana: 8886658210

Harika: 8886658208

Mehboob: 8886658206

Monal Gajjar: 8886658201

Syed Sohel: 8886658209

Viewers can also choose to cast their votes online via Disney+Hotstar to save their favourite contestant from elimination.

The step-wise procedure to vote online for contestants of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: