With theatres slowly opening doors to the audience, the recent practice of films hitting the OTT platforms directly is expected to lose a bit of steam in the coming weeks. Especially, with a few biggies already setting sights on the upcoming Sankranti season, the tradition of crowds queuing up at theatres might soon be a reality once again. However, with the public currently showing a tepid response to visiting the theatres, a few more films have lined up to light up OTT platforms in the next few weeks. Here are 5 upcoming Telugu movies on Amazon Prime Video, Aha, and other OTTs this November.

5 upcoming Telugu movies on Amazon Prime Video, Aha and other OTTs

#1 Aakasam Nee Haddhu Ra

After enduring several delays, Aakasam Nee Haddhu Ra, directed by Sudha Kongara, will be making its way to the audience in a few days. Based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, the upcoming drama promises to be an engaging ride, and the recently released trailer has done no harm to the already high stakes.

Release Date: 12 November

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#2 Anaganaga O Athidhi

This thriller starring Payal Rajput and Chaithanya Krishna is the Telugu remake of the critically-acclaimed Kannada movie Aa Karaala Ratri. Helmed by Dayal Padmanabhan, the director of the original film, Anaganaga O Athidhi explores the themes of greed, lust, and desire.

Release Date: 13 November

Where to watch: Aha

#3 Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma

After Krishna and His Leela, Sidhu Jonnalagadda and Seerat Kapoor are set to treat the audience once again with Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma. The story revolves around Sidhu, a happy-go-lucky guy who falls for Vineetha a career-driven youngster. Touted to be a romantic comedy entertainer, the film’s trailer has already caught the eye.

Release Date: 13 November

Where to watch: Aha

#4 Ammoru Thalli

Ammoru Thalli, starring Nayanthara, in the titular role, is the second dubbed film that will be releasing on an OTT platform this Diwali. Written and directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, the film deals with the topic of God and godmen.

Release Date: 14 November

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

#5 Middle Class Melodies

Starring Anand Deverakonda, Varsha Bollamma, Tharun Bhascker, among others, Middle Class Melodies will be coming as a family comedy later this month. Directed by Vinod Anantoju, the film has already fetched praise from actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Release Date: 20 November

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video