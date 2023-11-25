A 17-year-old intermediate second-year student died of suicide on Thursday, 23 November 2023, in Visakhapatnam. As per the reports, the student, a hosteller, has been feeling unwell, yet the college authorities have not paid any heed. It was stated that the student locked himself in the room while his friends were watching a cricket match and hung himself to the fan. Although he was taken to the hospital immediately, the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

As per sources, the student has earlier complained to the college principal about the incomplete syllabus. It is learnt that the college and hostel authorities have recommended medication and rest to the student. Meanwhile, the student’s parents accused the college authorities of bias due to their child’s complaint. However, the college management has denied the claims, stating that they resorted to no such actions.

The body was taken to the government hospital in Bheemili for postmortem. Parents and relatives of the student demand necessary action against the college management. CI D Ramesh of Bheemili PS has filed the case. A further investigation is yet to be carried out in the suicide case of the intermediate student in Visakhapatnam.

