A disagreement between a newly married couple led to the unfortunate death of the bride on Thursday on Simhachalam Railway Track. Sources confirm that the couple were arguing over her husband not allowing his wife to visit her parents house. The couple, who belonged to Parvathipuram area got married on 22nd October. After marriage, the couple shifted to a rented house in 89th ward, Chandranagar.

It is learnt that the husband asked the wife not to go to her parents house as she had just visited them 10 days back. The deceased went out anyway, and reached Simhachalam Railway Station to visit her parents house. Simhachalam Railway police confirmed the lady’s death under the railway track.

According to reports, she made a last call to her parents and informed them about the fight. The police confirmed that the incident occurred after the call.

After knowing that she left the house, her husband went to the Simhachalam Railway Station and came to know the unfortunate news of his wife’s death. It is known that the body is taken to KGH Hospital in Visakhapatnam for postmortem. SI Srinivasa Rao, IPS, filed a case on the matter. Furthermore, Government Railway Police (GRP), CI Dhananjaya Naidu, IPS, took the husband into custody.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and follow our Instagram for more city updates.