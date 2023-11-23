Deputy Commissioner of Police, K Srinivasa Rao IPS, addressing the media, revealed that a case was promptly registered against the auto driver for the violation of traffic rules and necessary charges will be administered. It may be recalled that a freak accident took place in Vizag during the early hours of Wednesday involving an auto-rickshaw carrying school children and a lorry.

The deputy commissioner urged the parents to take care and be responsible in choosing the auto drivers for their children. He affirmed that road safety and regulations will be strictly enforced to avoid traffic violations in Visakhapatnam. The DCP suggested that no more than 4-5 children should travel in the auto, and the vehicle should be in good condition. Proposedly, auto drivers should be responsible and start early to safely pick up and drop off the children.

DCP Rao confirmed that the critical girl is now safe and discharged after successful surgery for a blood clot in the brain. Road safety will be the top priority in the city, and the police department will monitor all violations closely, he emphasised.

During the press meeting held yesterday, the DCP informed that the citizens can report any traffic violation to the police at the WhatsApp number +91 9493336633. Any violation, including helmetless driving, driving while using cell phones, triple riding, etc., can be reported by sending photographs to the above-mentioned number.

Further, the deputy commissioner appealed to the public to be more mindful, and cooperate with the police department to ensure better road safety.

