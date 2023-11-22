In an unfortunate incident, an auto rickshaw carrying eight school children met with a tragic accident near the Sangam Sarat theatre in Visakhapatnam during the early hours of Wednesday, 22 November 2023. According to reports, the auto-rickshaw was dropping off the children at Bethany School when it collided with a lorry heading towards the RTC Complex junction.

The Visakhapatnam City Police stated that the school children involved in the auto-rickshaw accident were immediately shifted to the Seven Hills Hospital. The collision at the four-road junction was recorded on a CCTV belonging to one of the commercial establishments near the accident spot. The footage shows that the auto, emerging from the Diamond Park junction, attempted to cross the road when it collided with the lorry at the intersection.

Also Read: Visakhapatnam: Two intermediate students die in a bike accident near Andhra University

Reportedly, the lorry driver, who dashed the auto, attempted to escape. The lorry stopped 100 metres away from the auto, and the driver and cleaner were caught by the public present there. The police have filed a case against the lorry driver and took him into custody.

Later, a police official informed the media that the condition of one girl was critical while three others were discharged from the hospital, and four others are still undergoing treatment.

A similar incident occurred in Madhurawada, where an auto with school children lost control and rolled over. The eight children present in the auto were severely injured and rushed to the hospital.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.