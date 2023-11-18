In a shocking incident reported on Friday, 17 November 2023, two minors met a tragic death in a bike accident near the Andhra University outgate in Visakhapatnam. According to the III-Town Police Station officials, the two youngsters were travelling on a two-wheeler from the Park Hotel Junction towards the CR Reddy Junction.

The deceased youths were identified as M Abhishek (17), a resident of Kailasapuram, and Johnson Manohar (18), a resident of Allipuram. It was learnt that they were returning home after celebrating the latter’s birthday.

As per the Visakhapatnam City Police reports, the fatal accident occurred when a lorry rammed into the bike near the Andhra University outgate. City Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar IPS reached the spot upon gaining knowledge of the incident.

