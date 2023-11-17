On Thursday, BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao met Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Waltair Divison, Saurabh Prasad, to discuss the headquarters of the South Coastal Railway (SCoR) zone headquarters in Visakhapatnam. It is known that the railway authorities finalised a 52-acre land in Mudasarlova to construct the HQ. Nevertheless, an inordinate delay by the Andhra Pradesh State Government in handing over the site to the railways is hindering the construction activities, the MP pointed out.

Narasimha Rao expressed that the Railway Board gave a nod to build the SCoR zone headquarters in Visakhapatnam. He stated that the Central Administrative Officer (Construction), Bhubaneswar, was handed the orders to commence the works upon receiving design approvals. The BJP leader cited his meeting with the Chairman of the Railway Board, Jaya Varma Sinha, and stated that the board approved the detailed estimates of the construction activity.

Addressing the media, he expressed the headquarters’ construction would commence as soon as the government hands over the requisite land in Mudasarlova. Narasimha Rao referred to the South Coastal Railway zone as a point of sentiment for the people of North Andhra and Visakhapatnam.

