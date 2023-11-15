After a long wait, the Visakhapatnam to Varanasi Express is set to commence operations on 22 November 2023. The bi-weekly express, an extension of the Sambalpur to Varanasi train, will leave from the Visakhapatnam Railway Station every Wednesday and Sunday. In the return direction, the train will leave Varanasi every Tuesday and Friday.

BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao, who was recently appointed as a Member of the East Coast Zone Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (ZRUCC), expressed that travellers from the North Andhra region have long dreamt of this direct train to Varanasi. He recently met Jaya Varma Sinha, Chairperson of the Railway Board, to discuss the need to extend the Sambalpur-Varanasi Express to Visakhapatnam.

Also read: Online ticket sales for India vs Australia T20 in Vizag from 15 Nov, offline sales from 17th

It may be recalled that MP Narasimha Rao, proposing the direct train to Varanasi, cited the requirements of passengers from North Andhra a couple of months ago. Nevertheless, the commencement of the operations was delayed for unknown reasons. Initially slated to commence before the Dasara festive season, the train is now scheduled to make its first run on 22 November 2023.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.