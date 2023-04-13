It’s time to get your binge on! This week of April, a new list of web series is releasing on your go-to OTT platforms and looks like a real nail-biter. If you’re into suspense, drama, mystery, romance, and drama, these shows are worth checking out. Get ready for some serious binge-watching, folks! You won’t be able to look away from the opening scene to the finale.

Check out the web series releasing on OTT this week of April.

Florida Man

Florida Man is a limited series created by Donald Todd and produced by Jason Bateman’s production company, Aggregate Films. The show follows Edgar Ramirez as Mike Valentine, a recovering gambling addict who returns to his home state to find a missing girl, Delly. The series has seven episodes and stars Emory Cohen, Anthony LaPaglia, and Lex Scott Davis.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 13 April 2023

Obsession

Obsession is a British erotic thriller limited series starring Richard Armitage and Charlie Murphy, set to be available globally on Netflix starting on 13 April 2023. The series tells the story of a respected London surgeon’s affair with his son’s fiancée, which turns into an erotic infatuation that threatens to change their lives forever.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 13 April 2023

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 5

The show follows stand-up comedian Miriam “Midge” Maisel’s career as she navigates showbiz’s ups and downs. The season consists of eight episodes, with the first three being released on the premiere date and the rest being released every week until the series finale on 26 May 2023. The cast includes Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Liza Weil.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 13 April 2023

True to Love

True to Love is a romantic drama series that follows the story of a book publisher and a dating coach. The series stars Yoo In-na, Yoon Hyun-min, and Joo Sang-Wook New episodes are released every Wednesday and Thursday.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 13 April 2023

The Great

The Great is a historical and satirical black comedy-drama television series on Amazon Prime Video. The show loosely follows the story of Catherine the Great, a historical figure who rose from being an outsider to becoming Russia’s longest-reigning female ruler. The show’s main cast includes Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Sacha Dhawan, and Adam Godley, among others.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 13 April 2023

Smother-In-Law

Smother-In-Law is a Brazilian TV series. The show follows a family during the COVID-19 pandemic and stars comedian and actor Rodrigo Sant’Anna as one of the main characters. The plot revolves around the meddling and intrusive behaviour of the family’s mother-in-law, who disrupts the lives of her children and daughter-in-law.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 13 April 2023

Three Pines

Three Pines is a mystery television series based on the novel series by Louise Penny. The show stars Alfred Molina as Chief Inspector Armand Gamache, and the plot revolves around the investigations into perplexing murders that occur in the small town of Three Pines in Canada. The cast includes Alfred Molina and actors such as Tantoo Cardinal, Rossif Sutherland, Sarah Gadon, and Trevor White. The show was directed by directors such as Alain Desrochers, Daniel Grou, and Louise Archambault.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 11 April 2023

Let us know which one of these web series releasing this week of April on OTT you are watching first. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.