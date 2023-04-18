Visakhapatnam: Tickets for Chandanotsavam at Simhachalam Temple are available online. Devotees can log in to the www.aptemples.ap.gov.in website and buy tickets for Rs 300 and Rs 1000, according to the temple authorities. Devotees can also get tickets for the Chandanotsavam at the Simhachalam branches of the Union Bank of India and State Bank of India.

Meanwhile, religious fervour marked the launching of the sandalwood paste-making ceremony at the temple on Sunday. The preparation was a part of the Chandanotsavam being celebrated on 23 April.

After morning services to the presiding deity, necessary rituals were performed at the temple. It was followed by a special puja for the preparation of the sandalwood paste. Later, the chief priests, the executive officer and trust members formally launched the process of making sandalwood paste. The Visakhapatnam district authorities are busy making arrangements for the Simhachalam Chandanotsavam as devotees in large numbers will throng the temple to witness the rare ritual.

Annavaram online services

Now, all services related to Annavaram temple are available online. Darshan tickets along with prasadam can be obtained online. Similarly, rooms and wedding halls can also be booked online by logging in to the above website. Devotees can also have the services of other temples like Kanipakam, Srikalahasti, Srisailam and Mahanandi online.

