In a tragic incident, TVV Prasad (50), a Deputy General Manager (DGM) at the Vizag Steel Plant, collapsed to sudden death while heading to work on Monday, 17 April 2023. According to preliminary health reports, the reason behind Prasad’s demise has been ascertained as a heat attack. The Steel Plant police registered a case and are investigating it owing to suspicion.

Reportedly, the 50-year-old collapsed while walking to his chamber on the building’s third floor. The DGM was immediately rushed to the primary health centre by the employees and, later, to the general hospital in the Vizag Steel Plant, where the doctors declared his death.

The deceased worked for the Production Planning and Monitoring (PPM) department and was associated with the plant since 1995.

