The central government’s Prasad scheme will soon initiate development works at Simhachalam Temple in Visakhapatnam at a cost of 54.04 crores, according to a recent announcement by the state tourism minister, RK Roja. Speaking at a press conference held at the Devasthanam guest house on Tuesday, Roja revealed that the final DPR (Detailed Project Report) has been approved for the works to be carried out in the scheme. Tenders will be issued in the coming week, and the work will commence within a month.

The development works planned for the Simhachalam Temple in Visakhapatnam include the expansion of the Simhagiri staircase, which will be equipped with over a thousand steps. The Annaprasada building’s kitchen will also be mechanised for increased efficiency, and six electric cars will be provided to transport devotees to and from the hill.

Additionally, two large dormitory halls, a complex of shops, queue complexes, and an amphitheatre will be constructed for cultural events. The holy Gangadhara will be equipped with ten changing rooms and twelve shaded facilities and viewpoints to allow devotees to rest on the ghat road. The Prasad scheme aims to enhance the infrastructure of religious and pilgrimage sites in India, providing visitors with a more comfortable and convenient experience.

