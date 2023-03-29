India, just like every other rising world power, has several intelligence agencies that strive tirelessly to keep the nation safe. RAW of the Indian Army has achieved legendary status because of the bold and daring missions its agents execute. With most of these missions being huge successes that changed the course of history, movies about spies and top-secret missions are bound to be of great interest to the public. Cashing in on the buzz, the Indian Film Industry has made several gripping spy movies that are awe-inspiring, to say the least. From the top-rated Telugu hit Goodachari to the thrilling Mission Majnu, there is much to watch on OTT platforms if Indian spy thriller movies are your niche.

Here are the 6 top-rated Indian spy thriller movies on OTT platforms you must watch if you are looking for a stimulating experience.

Raazi

The film is set in 1971, during the Indo-Pakistan war. The story revolves around an undercover RAW agent, Sehmat Khan, who is married into a Pakistani family. Her mission is to spy on Pakistan and get crucial information. The film is an adaptation of the book “Calling Sehmat”, written by Harinder Sikka. This patriotic action thriller is directed by Meghna Gulzar. It features Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Amruta Khanvilkar, and others in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Mission Majnu

The film tells the story of an undercover RAW agent, Amandeep Ajitpal Singh, in Pakistan. The movie follows him on a dangerous mission to uncover the secret nuclear weapons program conducted in Pakistan. The spy thriller film is directed by Shantanu Bagchi. The main cast includes Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Baby

Following the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, an anti terrorism task force is formed to prevent future attacks on Indian soil. However, to protect the country, the agents must go to other countries in attempts to eliminate and capture terrorists who want to cause havouc in India. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa and others. It is directed by Neeraj Pandey.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Madras Cafe

Based around the struggle between Tamil militant groups and the Sri Lankan and Indian authorities, The movie follows the tale of a RAW agent who is tasked with ending the Sri Lankan civil war. With the weight of this task upon him, he faces many struggles and losses because of his mission. This movie stars John Abraham, Nargis Fahkri, Raashi Khanna,and several others. It is directed by Shoojit Sircar.

OTT platform:Netflix

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Vishwaroopam

A Kathak dance teacher has his secret life revealed when his wife sends an investigator after him. she unwittingly sets off a series of violent events that uncover his true identity and his affiliation with a darker world. This movie stars Pooja Kumar, Miles Anderson and Kamal Haasan. It is directed by Kamal Haasan as well.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb rating:7.9/10

Goodachari

A young NSA agent on a mission finds himself wrapped up in a difficult situation. His boss’s murder gets pinned on him and he has to prove his innocence. While striving to do so, many things are revealed to him about how the past is affecting his present. This movie stars Advi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Jagapathi Babu. It is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka.

OTT platform: Aha

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

