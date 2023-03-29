On Friday, 31 March 2023, a mega job recruitment drive will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Visakhapatnam will recruit to fill 365 job vacancies for various posts. Participation in the recruitment drive requires a 10th-grade, intermediate, diploma, or degree.
Read on for more details about the job recruitment drive in Visakhapatnam.
Alivira Animal Health
Name of the role: Junior Chemist
Educational qualifications: Intermediate / ITI
Age: 22-27 years
Salary offered: 1,50,000 LPA
Number of vacancies: 50
Medplus Pharmacy
a) Name of the role: Pharmacist
Educational qualifications: B Pharma/ M Pharma
Age: below 40 years
Salary offered: ₹11,692 – ₹15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 50
b) Name of the role: Pharmacist (Medical Experience)
Educational qualifications: Tenth/ Inter / Any Degree
Age: Below 35 years
Salary offered: ₹10,670-14,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 35
c) Name of the role: Delivery Executive
Educational qualifications: Tenth/Inter /Any Degree
Age: Below 35 years
Salary offered: ₹10,414 per month
Number of vacancies: 10
d) Name of the role: Warehouse Executive.
Educational qualifications: Tenth/ Inter / Any Degree
Age: below 35 years
Salary offered: ₹10,414-14,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 5
e) Name of the role: Audit Executive
Educational qualifications: Tenth/ Inter / Any Degree
Age: below 30 years
Salary offered: ₹10414/-
Number of vacancies: 5
Also read: 58 toll plazas on national highways to hike charges by 5-10% from 1 April
BJD 2050 Health Care Limited
a) Name of the role: Nursing Assistant
Educational qualifications: GDA / MPHW
Age: 19-30 years
Salary offered: ₹10,670-14,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 20
b) Name of the role: Home Care Nurse
Educational qualifications: ANM / GNM
Age: 19-30 years
Salary offered: ₹16,000-20,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 20
c) Name of the role: Critical Care Nurse
Educational qualifications: B.Sc Nursing
Age: 19-30 years
Salary offered: ₹18,000-24,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 20
ATC Tires Private Limited
a) Name of the role: Trainee Operator (Women)
Educational qualifications: Inter
Age: 18-24 years
Salary offered: ₹15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 50
b) Name of the role: Trainee Operator (Women)
Educational qualifications: Diploma
Age: 18-24 years
Salary offered: ₹10,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 50
c) Name of the role: Trainee Operator (Women)
Educational qualifications: Degree
Age: 18-24 years
Salary offered: ₹12,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 50
Interested and eligible candidates can register for the job recruitment drive in Visakhapatnam through the ncs.gov.in website. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 31 March 2023.
Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.
Discussion about this post