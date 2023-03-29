On Friday, 31 March 2023, a mega job recruitment drive will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Visakhapatnam will recruit to fill 365 job vacancies for various posts. Participation in the recruitment drive requires a 10th-grade, intermediate, diploma, or degree.

Read on for more details about the job recruitment drive in Visakhapatnam.

Alivira Animal Health

Name of the role: Junior Chemist

Educational qualifications: Intermediate / ITI

Age: 22-27 years

Salary offered: 1,50,000 LPA

Number of vacancies: 50

Medplus Pharmacy

a) Name of the role: Pharmacist

Educational qualifications: B Pharma/ M Pharma

Age: below 40 years

Salary offered: ₹11,692 – ₹15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 50

b) Name of the role: Pharmacist (Medical Experience)

Educational qualifications: Tenth/ Inter / Any Degree

Age: Below 35 years

Salary offered: ₹10,670-14,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 35

c) Name of the role: Delivery Executive

Educational qualifications: Tenth/Inter /Any Degree

Age: Below 35 years

Salary offered: ₹10,414 per month

Number of vacancies: 10

d) Name of the role: Warehouse Executive.

Educational qualifications: Tenth/ Inter / Any Degree

Age: below 35 years

Salary offered: ₹10,414-14,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 5

e) Name of the role: Audit Executive

Educational qualifications: Tenth/ Inter / Any Degree

Age: below 30 years

Salary offered: ₹10414/-

Number of vacancies: 5

Also read: 58 toll plazas on national highways to hike charges by 5-10% from 1 April

BJD 2050 Health Care Limited

a) Name of the role: Nursing Assistant

Educational qualifications: GDA / MPHW

Age: 19-30 years

Salary offered: ₹10,670-14,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 20

b) Name of the role: Home Care Nurse

Educational qualifications: ANM / GNM

Age: 19-30 years

Salary offered: ₹16,000-20,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 20

c) Name of the role: Critical Care Nurse

Educational qualifications: B.Sc Nursing

Age: 19-30 years

Salary offered: ₹18,000-24,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 20

ATC Tires Private Limited

a) Name of the role: Trainee Operator (Women)

Educational qualifications: Inter

Age: 18-24 years

Salary offered: ₹15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 50

b) Name of the role: Trainee Operator (Women)

Educational qualifications: Diploma

Age: 18-24 years

Salary offered: ₹10,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 50

c) Name of the role: Trainee Operator (Women)

Educational qualifications: Degree

Age: 18-24 years

Salary offered: ₹12,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 50

Interested and eligible candidates can register for the job recruitment drive in Visakhapatnam through the ncs.gov.in website. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 31 March 2023.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.