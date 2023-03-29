Starting from 1 April 2023, toll plazas on national highways and expressways in India will increase their toll charges by 5-10 per cent. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is preparing to implement the hike to boost revenue and improve maintenance and operations services for road users. As per the National Highway Toll (Rates and Collection) Rules of 2008, toll rates are to be revised annually from 1 April.

The toll fees in 58 toll plazas across the state will be revised, and the fees of five other plazas operated by contractors will be updated in July or August. Earlier, there were reports that the Indian government is planning to replace toll plazas with Automatic Number Plate Reader (ANPR) cameras. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is considering this proposal to remove toll plazas on national highways.

This move by the National Highway Authority of India to increase toll charges on highways is expected to face resistance from citizens and opposition parties. However, the agency aims to enhance its revenue stream to improve its services. The toll rates for cars and light vehicles are expected to increase by 5%, while heavy vehicles may face an increase of up to 10%. The road transport ministry is set to review the proposals by the end of March, and the rates may be approved after due consideration.

