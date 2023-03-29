In a shocking case, a 15-year-old married girl allegedly committed suicide under the Bheemili PS limits in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, 28 March 2023. The deceased, Hasini, was married to a mechanic, Ramesh, of Bheemili in 2022. The husband was reportedly given a dowry of Rs 5 lakh.

Hasini, daughter of Bangarappadu and Yerrayamma of Vizianagaram, quarrelled with her husband on Tuesday over a trivial issue. This led to a heated exchange between the mechanic and the girl’s parents over a phone call. Later, the parents learnt that their daughter committed suicide.

The parents, who immediately rushed to her house, alleged that their daughter was murdered and it was not a case of suicide. Further, the bereaved parents voiced that Hasini often complained about being tortured by Ramesh. A case has been registered at the Bheemili PS, and an investigation is underway.

In another case, an Intermediate student of a corporate college in Visakhapatnam allegedly committed suicide on Monday. The girl, in her suicide note, stated that she was taking the extreme step as she might not get the marks as expected despite doing well in the examinations.

She was staying in the campus hostel located in PM Palem. On information, the hostel staff rushed her to the hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. The Visakhapatnam Police are investigating the suicide case of the intermediate student.

