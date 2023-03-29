The missing case of a couple from Visakhapatnam, who posted a selfie video in different groups, still remains a mystery. In the video, they stated they were committing suicide due to a mounting debt burden. According to the police, Ch Varaprasad (47), a steel plant employee, resides at Sivaji Nagar in the 87th ward along with his wife Meera (41) and son Saiteja.

After posting the video in different groups, they switched off their mobiles and left their residence on 27 March 2023. Following a complaint by their son, the police started an investigation and found footwear, a handbag and a mobile at Yeluru canal near Anakapalli. The Visakhapatnam Police suspect the missing couple might have committed suicide following pressure to repay loans. A further search is on its course to trace Vara Prasad and Meera.

The couple, reportedly under financial stress after their daughter’s wedding to a steel plant employee last year, sent a video to their family members, where they were seen crying inconsolably. Before going missing, the duo appealed to their family to look after their children and parents. Nevertheless, the exact reasons behind the couple’s decision are yet to be ascertained.

