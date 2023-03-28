A video of a Visakhapatnam-based husband-wife duo, in which they communicated to their family they would be committing suicide, has been going viral. According to the Visakhapatnam Police, the couple went missing from their residence in Vadlapudi on 27 March 2023 after they recorded the video and went off the grid. This tragic incident came to light when Sai Teja, the son of the missing persons, raised a complaint at the Duvvada Police Station.

In the selfie video, Vara Prasad, a steel plant employee, and his wife were seen crying uncontrollably, stating they would be ending their lives. Nevertheless, the exact reason behind their decision is not known yet, though a case of financial difficulties is suspected. The couple had asked the family members to look after their children and parents. Vara Prasad addressed his son-in-law in the selfie video and asked him to take good care of his daughter.

Upon filing a missing complaint, the Visakhapatnam City Police initiated a search for the missing couple in the viral video. The cops found footwear, mobiles, and a bag near Yeleru Canal, which are believed to be of the husband-wife duo. Whether they had already committed suicide or not is yet to be ascertained. A further search is on its course.

