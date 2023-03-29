Going to movie theatres in 2023 is as entertaining as going to the movies gets. There has been a seemingly endless stream of movies released since the start of the year that has been grabbing everyone’s attention. With the advent of OTT platforms and their attractive offerings, one would think that crowds at theatres would start to see a decline. However, in reality, this doesn’t seem to be happening anytime soon. Crowds still throng to theatres with excitement for every new movie release and with good reason. From a much-awaited Tollywood flick to a star-studded Bollywood film, the movies releasing this week of March at the theatres promise quality entertainment.

Here are 5 movies releasing in theatres this week of March that you can go to watch for a new and unmatched experience.

Dasara

Directed by Srikanth Odela, Dasara is about a young gangster who is in the business of stealing coal and spends his time drinking alcohol with his group of friends. However, his life takes a turn for the worse when he is accused of crimes he did not commit. The plot of the film then follows how he hunts down the culprits and exacts revenge on them. This action-adventure film stars Nani, Keerthi Suresh, and Shine Tom Chacko in prominent roles.

Release date: 30 March 2023

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

This fantasy adventure film is directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. The plot revolves around a thief who charms a group of adventurers into joining him on a quest to find a precious relic. However, they run into dangerous people who are set on harming the group. Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Rege-Jean Page play lead roles in this film.

Release date: 31 March 2023

Pathu Thala

Pathu Thala is a Tamil action movie about how good deeds are often misinterpreted as destructive actions. A police officer is assigned an undercover mission to take down the suspected head of a crime ring. However, while spending time undercover with the man, he discovers that the man has good intentions. The police officer then helps the man he was assigned to take down against his political rival. This film is directed by Obeli N Krishna and features Silambarasan, Gautham Karthik, and Gautham Vasudev Menon in lead roles.

Release date: 30 March 2023

Viduthalai Part 1

With none other than Vetrimaaran being the director of this film, Viduthalai Part 1 is an action film about a police officer who is recruited as part of a task force aiming to take down the leader of a rebel group. The primary characters of this movie are played by Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, and Rajiv Menon.

Release date: 31 March 2023

Bholaa

Yet another eye-catching action movie directed by and starring Ajay Devgn, Bholaa is about a man who is released from prison after 10 years. He takes a trip to see his daughter but finds himself in a dangerous situation mid-way through his journey. The movie also features Tabu and Amala Paul in prominent roles.

Release date: 30 March 2023

Let us know which one of these movies releasing in theatres this week of March you are most excited about. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.