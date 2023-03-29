The bodies of the couple, who went missing from their residence in Visakhapatnam after recording a video, were found floating lifeless in the Yeleru Canal in Anakapalli. Ch Varaprasad (47), a steel plant employee, and his wife, Ch Meera (41), left their residence on Monday, 27 March 2023, after informing their family that they would end their lives.

The Visakhapatnam City Police, after a day’s search, identified the dead bodies at Yeleru Canal, where footwear, a handbag, and mobiles were found on Tuesday. Varaprasad and Meera reportedly ended their lives owing to long-time financial struggles. The couple is survived by a son, Sai Teja, and a daughter, who recently married a steel plant employee.

For the unversed, the two shared a selfie video with their family members in which they communicated their decision, asking them to look after their children and parents. Later, the couple switched off their phones before going missing from their residence in Sivaji Nagar in the 87th ward of Visakhapatnam. Despite locating dead bodies this morning at the canal, the officials confirmed the identity only after examination.

This is the third suicide case recorded in the city this week. On Monday, an intermediate student ended her life due to academic pressure. On Tuesday, a minor married girl committed suicide after a quarrel with her husband in Bheemili.

