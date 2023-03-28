March has been a spectacular month with a ton of amazing experiences. With the weather warming up and people welcoming the summer, the year 2023 is in full swing. Entertainment has been warming up too with viewers excitedly welcoming the latest releases on streaming platforms. Every week had something exciting and engaging to look forward to this month. There were several stellar movies released on every OTT platform throughout the month and it made March just that much more exciting. However, if you have missed out on these releases and want to watch the best that the month had to offer.

Here are 9 of the top-rated movies released in March on OTT that will give you the best taste of what the month had to offer.

Vaathi

Balamurugan is a young teacher who fights against the privatisation of education in yesteryear India. Written and directed by Venky Atluri, this coming-of-age period drama stars Dhanush, Samyuktha Menon, Samuthirakani, Tanikella Bharani, and other notable actors in leading roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Thalaikoothal

Revolving around a euthanasia ritual followed in some rural areas of Tamil Nadu, this movie is about a man who is unable to cover the expenses of treatment for his comatose father. This rural drama is directed by Jayaprakash Radhakrishnan and stars Kathir and Samuthirakani in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Kill Boksoon

Balancing work and personal life is hard enough. This movie is about an assassin who is also a single mother to a teenage daughter. Her life gets even more complicated as she finds herself in a life-or-death situation. The movie stars Jeon Do-yeon, Sol Kyung-gu, Esom, Koo Kyo-hwan Kim Si-a and Leon. it is directed by Byun Sung-hyun.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Iratta

An investigation is launched to find the culprit behind a police officer’s murder. However, chilling connections with the victim’s twin soon come to light. Written and directed by Rohit M.G. Krishnan, this Malayalam thriller movie stars Joju George, Anjali, Srikant Murali, Arya Salim, and others in plot-centric roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

The Whale

Charlie is an Obese English teacher, from a small town in Idaho. He locks himself in his apartment and persists to eat his way, to death. Nevertheless, as the last prospect of redemption, he attempts to reconnect with his teenage daughter. Featuring the eminent actor Brendan Fraser in the lead, this English drama also stars Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, and Sathya Sridharan, in prime roles. Darren Aronofsky directed this film.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Gulmohar

The Batra family make preparations to move out of their 34-year-old family house. Unspoken secrets and insecurities start to surface amidst the mayhem. The Hindi family drama stars Suraj Sharma, Amol Palekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Simran, and others in notable roles. Rahul V. Chittella directed the film.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

A flight attendant and her partner are on a mission to steal diamonds and free themselves from the clutches of a loan shark. However, the heist goes down south and turns into a hostage situation in mid-air. This movie stars Yami Gautham and Sunny Kaushal in lead roles. It is Directed by Ajay Singh.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Made in Bengaluru

The tale of Bangalore city, that inspires people to call it home without a doubt. Suhas leads a startup with his friend that is waiting for investors. However, on his journey, he faces failure and learns an important lesson about his home, Bangalore. Directed by Pradeep Sastry, this Kannada film features Prakash Belawadi, Madhusudan Govind, Puneet Manja, and others in lead roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Gandhada Gudi

Two friends visit an island, undisturbed by human interference. From underwater exploration, and hiking through dense forests to exotic flora, fauna, and unseen bird species, the friends experience the true bliss of nature. Featuring the late Puneeth Rajkumar and Amardeep Chahal, the movie was directed by Amoghavarsha, who also plays one of the leads.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 9.2/10

Let us know which one of these top-rated movies released in March on OTT you are watching first. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.