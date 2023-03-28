March has been a great month and has helped us transition well into 2023. This month has also brought us a lot of exciting movies to us both in theatres and on OTT platforms. Movies like John Wick Chapter 4, which people have been waiting for since 2022 released, to much cheer from fans. Though this may be the last week of March, It still has very exciting movies that will be releasing on our favourite OTT platforms.

Here are all the movies releasing on OTT platforms this last week of March that will keep the fun going.

Agilan

A crane operator in Chennai Port lives a double life and is also a drug dealer. Being an ambitious man, he strikes a deal with a dangerous entrepreneur while being hunted down by envious people. The Tamil Action Movie stars Jayam Ravi, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Tanya Ravichandran, Chirag Jani and others. It is directed by N kalyanakrishnan.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 30 March 2023

Ayothi

As a result of unfortunate incidents, a man becomes the prime suspect in a criminal case. He must do his best to defend himself against those that are out to get him while also working to prove his innocence. This Crime Drama is directed by Manthira Moorthy and stars Master Advaith, Preethi Asrani, and Pugazh.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 31 March 2023

Gaslight

Misha who belongs to royalty returns to the family estate after 15 years to make peace with her estranged father. Unfortunately for her, he is nowhere to be found and she has to set out in search of him. This mystery thriller stars Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Chitrangda Singh, and is directed by Pavan Kirpalani.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 31 March 2023

Sridevi Shoban Babu

A fashion designer and a big-hearted man meet under odd circumstances. They meet each other because of a dispute over land in Araku Valley. An interesting tale ensues after their fight. This heartwarming rom-com stars Gouri Kishan, Moin, and Nagababu. It is directed by Prashanth Kumar Dimmala.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 30 March 2023

Shehzada

A Hindi action drama directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the cast of the movie includes Karthik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal will be seen in prominent roles. The movie is a remake of the super hit Telugu movie Ala Vaikuntapurramulo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. Watch the movie this weekend and enjoy some comedy and family drama.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 1 April 2023

Spirit Untamed

A young girl moves from a big city to a small frontier town. Her life takes a drastic turn after the move. She befriends a wild Mustang named Spirit who changes her life. The endearing adventure comedy is directed by Elaine Bogan and Ennio Torresan. It features the voices of Isabela Merced, Marsi Martin, and McKenna Grace as the prominent characters of the film.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 1 April 2023

Amigos

Three men who are very identical, yet are a stark contrast in their interests and inclinations, meet each other and become close friends. Unfortunately, one of them turns out to be a fugitive who is being hunted down by law enforcement. This film was directed by Rajendra Reddy and stars Nandamuri Kalyan Ram as the lead.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 1 April 2023

Sathi Gani Rendu Ekaralu

Sathi tries to make the most of a bad situation when he finds a dead man, in a car. He takes the dead man’s money, however, this leads him to be the suspected murderer. Directed by Abhinav Reddy Danda, this crime thriller stars Vennela Kishore and Bithiri Sathi, in significant roles.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 1 April 2023

Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat

Two love stories from two unlikely places end up conforming in an unexpected way. Both stories have one person’s love being unrequited because of various issues like social standing, caste, and inequality. This musical romance drama stars Karan Mehta, Alaya F, and Vicky Kaushal in primary roles and is directed by Anurag Kashyap.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 31 March 2023

Let us know which one of these movies releasing on OTT this last week of March you are most excited about. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.