In an effort to enhance tourism in the state, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has introduced new policies aimed at providing tourists with better facilities. One such initiative is the installation of Amrit Kiosks, which will offer packaged food, snacks, and cool drinks to tourists.

These kiosks will be operated by co-brand partners in franchise mode and will be set up across the state. The APTDC has plans to establish 100 Amrit Kiosks in the first phase, providing employment opportunities for the youth while also attracting more tourists to Andhra Pradesh.

Tenders have been invited for the construction of the kiosks in two parts, with Mild Steel (MS) and Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) variants being designed. The FRP variant has been equipped with the necessary structures and equipment to prepare snacks and other food items. These include 15 preset menu-driven automatic fryers, milkshake machinery, momo steamers, vertical freezers with hot grill plates, 23-litre solo ovens, 12-litre oil capacity tanks, French fries cutters, stock bowls, squeeze bottles, lemon squeezers, mandoline vegetable cutters, soup bowls, and dustbins.

The Amrit Kiosks initiative by APTDC is expected to not only address the food-related concerns of tourists but also boost the local economy by generating job opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news updates.