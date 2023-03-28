With the ongoing G20 Summit and other dynamic events earlier this month, Visakhapatnam is probably the busiest city in the state at the moment. On the sports front, the city hosted the India vs Australia ODI match and the star-studded Celebrity Cricket League in March. Now, the City of Destiny is abuzz with yet another Tollywood star’s movie shooting. Recently, director Shankar and Ram Charan’s Game Changer filmed a song on the GITAM campus in Rushikonda. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram followed suit with his next, titled Devil, directed by Naveen Medaram.

Abhishek Pictures, led by producer Abhishek Nama, is currently shooting their latest production, Devil, starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Sumitra Meena, and Mark Bennington, in Vizag. The film is set to showcase the actor as a British spy during the pre-independence era in 1945 after a triple role in Amigos.

A majority of filming has been completed, with the final fight sequence set to be shot at Tantadi Beach. The set has been meticulously designed, with props such as cannons, old lorries, and jeeps set up to enhance the film’s authenticity. The team has even constructed a fort-like structure along the coast to elevate the film’s visual appeal.

Sources reveal that the shooting of the Kalyan Ram starrer Devil will continue at the beach location until 5 April before moving to Kailasagiri for some additional scenes in Vizag. To add further depth to the film’s narrative, young foreign actors have been brought on board to portray the British characters in the movie.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.