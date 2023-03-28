The TTD has decided to issue Divya Darshan tokens on an experimental basis for one week from 1 April 2023 for the devotees who come by foot to Tirumala through the two paths- Alipiri and Srivarimettu. As many as 10,000 Divya Darshan tokens on the Alipiri way and 5,000 on the Srivarimettu way would be issued by TTD during the period.

A decision on its continuation will be taken later based on the suggestions by devotees, according to TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy. As the pilgrim rush would be comparatively higher during the period between 15 April and 15 July, the number of break darshans, tourism quota, virtual services and Rs 300 tickets would be reduced to ensure darshan for more common people, YV Subba Reddy said at Tirumala.

“Over 85 per cent of the total available rooms at Tirumala have been allotted to common devotees and transparency is being maintained in allotment of rooms,” he said. Subba Reddy also said that steps were taken for uninterrupted services at main and mini Kalyanakattas. Also, the TTD would ensure the supply of protected drinking water to devotees in all important areas, he added.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news updates.