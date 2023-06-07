With the release date of 16 June fast approaching, the team of the upcoming Prabhas starrer has intensified their promotion drive to create more hype. As part of this effort, the pre-release event of Adipurush took place in the divine city of Tirupati on Tuesday night, with Chinna Jeeyar Swamy attending as the chief guest.

Ahead of the much-awaited mythological drama’s theatrical release, the final trailer was unveiled to thousands of ecstatic Prabhas fans. Featuring a glimpse of the intense battle between Raghav (Prabhas) and Lankesh (Saif Ali Khan), the trailer has garnered an overwhelming response, amassing thousands of views within minutes. The two-and-a-half-minute trailer showcases the film’s technical excellence and concludes with Prabhas uttering the powerful line “Papam Entha Balaminadi Ayina, Anthima Vijayam Satyanidhey.”

Amidst cheers from his fans who attended the pre-release event, Prabhas expressed his gratitude to the dedicated team, describing Adipurush as an emotional journey for him. He expressed his fortune in being a part of the movie and extended his gratitude to the entire crew. Prabhas also acknowledged Kriti Sanon, who portrayed the character of Janaki in the film. When repeatedly asked about marriage by his fans, the tall hero, feeling a bit shy, playfully responded, saying, “Sure. I will tie the knot in Tirupati.”

Directed by Om Raut and featuring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Devdatta Nage, and Sunny Singh in the leading roles, the highly-anticipated big-ticket movie is all set to release worldwide in multiple languages on 16 June 2023.

