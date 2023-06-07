On Tuesday, 6 June 2023, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy inaugurated a children’s park at Railway New Colony in Visakhapatnam. Aimed at providing the residents with a recreational space, this park was recently developed in a vacant space which was otherwise occupied with bushes and garbage.

The DRM also inaugurated the renovated walkers’ park on the Railway Stadium premises. The park remained closed during the COVID-19 period and was also severely damaged due to cyclones.

Participating in the event, the Waltair Division officials pledged their efforts to change their daily lifestyles and further protect the environment. They also expressed that they would motivate others about the significance of environmentally-friendly habits.

The planting of saplings at various locations followed the children’s park inauguration at Railway New Colony, Visakhapatnam. Developing community parks by the East Coast Railways (ECoR) Women’s Welfare Organisation (WWO) and planting saplings to save biodiversity and other initiatives were also held on Tuesday.

An entourage of officers and ECoR WWO, led by its president Parijatha Satpathy, headed to Marripalem North railway colony. They participated in a mass plantation programme. During the week thousands of saplings of various varieties were planted in the railway colony. ADRM (infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta and ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo were also present.

