On Tuesday, 6 June 2023, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and specialised enforcement teams carried out targeted raids. The officials successfully levied fines of up to Rs 50,000 on numerous establishments found utilising single-use plastic materials.

Working on the directives of GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma IAS, dedicated enforcement squads, led by Additional Commissioner V Sanyasi Rao, conducted inspections at multiple shops across the city. In adherence to the directives, a minimum penalty of Rs 2,000 was imposed on those found guilty of employing prohibited single-use plastic during the GVMC raids in Visakhapatnam.

Also read: Eco-Vizag campaign launched to tackle pollution, green cover to be expanded

The enforcement teams were furnished with distinctive uniforms and vehicles to facilitate their rigorous oversight activities. The inauguration of the Eco-Vizag campaign coincided with World Environment Day and aimed to foster cleanliness among the citizens while continuing the battle against pollution and plastic waste.

Authorities emphasised the campaign’s five core components, which encompass eco-friendly cleaning practices, the promotion of green spaces, water conservation measures, the implementation of plastic bans, and initiatives to reduce pollution levels. To ensure the effective execution of this comprehensive campaign, ten enforcement teams were assembled, each comprising two officials dedicated to its cause.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.