The Visakhapatnam City Police arrested one person in connection with the murder of a rowdy sheeter, which happened on 1 June 2023 near Ushodaya Junction. As per the police reports, the victim, Lakshmana Rao, was brutally stabbed while standing in front of a medical shop on the main road. The murder reportedly took place at around 8:30 pm on 1 June.

Against this backdrop, the officials of the MVP Police Station apprehended K Yerrayya belonging to the same area, on Tuesday, 6 June 2023. According to the police, the accused and Lakshmana Rao have been on bad terms and quarrelled frequently. The Visakhapatnam Police remanded the Yerrayya for the murder of the rowdy sheeter in Ushodaya.

For the unversed, Lakshmana Rao, a private school bus driver with a criminal history, is the father of Shyam, who is currently under custody for murder in August 2022. Reportedly, old rivalries led to Rao’s murder and is also said to have a link with his son’s crime ten months ago. The deceased also worked for the GVMC sanitation wing before he was ousted for his alleged connection with two murders.

