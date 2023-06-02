The murder of a rowdy sheeter at Ushodaya Junction in Visakhapatnam on Thursday night left the residents shaken. According to the officials of the MVP Police Station, the victim, Vasupalli Lakshmana Rao, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, was accused of two murders within the Pothinamallayyapalem and III-Town PS limits. Lakshmana Rao, who was working in the sanitary wing of the GVMC, was dismissed from service due to his involvement in the two murder cases.

Later, he joined as a bus driver for a private school in the city. Meanwhile, his son, Shyam, was the prime accused in a murder case registered ten months ago in the same area. In this context, another accused in the murder case involving his son allegedly attacked Lakshmana Rao with a knife while he was standing in front of a medical store at Ushodaya Junction in Visakhapatnam on Thursday night.

Lakshmana Rao, who sustained stab injuries on his chest and neck, succumbed to death on the spot. Upon receiving the information, the MVP PS officials rushed to the scene, and the body was sent to KGH for post-mortem examination. The police initiated an investigation and suspected that an old rivalry led to the murder.

This is the second murder of a rowdy sheeter in Visakhapatnam within one month. A rowdy sheeter, identified as Adinarayana, was killed by two youths at Balaji Nagar in the jurisdiction of the Arilova Police Station in the first week of May. The victim allegedly had an altercation with the two intoxicated youths over a minor issue. In a fit of anger, Adinarayana allegedly attacked them, and in retaliation, the two youths killed him.

