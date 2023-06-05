Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam chairman and YSRCP regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy has called upon the people to play a key role in protecting the environment. Participating as chief guest in the inaugural of the Eco-Vizag campaign held on Monday, 5 June 2023, to mark World Environment Day, Reddy urged the people to strive to place the city on top in Swachh Survekshan. Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari and others were present.

The GVMC, which has been taking up innovative programmes to keep the city clean and green, has drawn up a five-point campaign named Eco-Vizag to mark World Environment Day. It may be recalled that Visakhapatnam stood fourth out of 4,355 nations in Swachh Survekshan 2022. To continue the spirit, the GVMC has prepared the five-point programme with a focus on eco-balance, sustainable growth, greenery and cleanliness.

As hygiene plays a key role in ensuring a healthy environment, steps will be taken for proper waste management and segregation. Awareness programmes would be conducted among the people about the adverse effects of throwing waste in public places. The GVMC also plans large-scale plantations to fight pollution and further beautify the city.

Aiming at a total ban on the use of plastic, the GVMC has already launched a drive and it will be intensified further to achieve the goal. Steps are afoot to make available alternatives to plastic. Meanwhile, awareness rallies, meetings, and tree plantations marked World Environment Day in Visakhapatnam.

