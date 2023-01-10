The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced its plans to lay an express highway connecting the Gangavaram Port and Sheela Nagar in Visakhapatnam. A meeting regarding the same will be held today at the VMRDA Children’s Arena with the stakeholders involved in this infrastructural project.

As per the Detailed Project Report (DPR) the NHAI submitted to the Visakhapatnam District Collector A Mallikarjuna IAS, the new express highway from Gangavaram Port would span 10 kilometres. Over 70% of this connecting road would be laid out as flyovers, stated the DPR.

According to NHAI, this route would play a vital role in the imports and exports of the Gangavaram Port while also improving connectivity with Visakhapatnam. Further details regarding this project will be out after today’s meeting at the VMRDA Children’s Arena.

Recently, in November 2022, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi digitally inaugurated development works for the six-lane Greenfield Raipur-Vizag Economic Corridor.

