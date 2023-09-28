Cometh Weekend Cometh Entertainment! With the weekend approaching, The Grin Club, a popular comedy club prominent in Vizag and Vijayawada, is coming up with an exciting stand-up comedy show featuring renowned comedian Harsh Gujral. Hosted at Alluri Sitarama Raju Vignana Kendram, Ram Nagar, this comedy special, titled Jo Bolta Hai Wahi Hota Hai, this Sunday, 1 October 2023, is sure to keep you tickling throughout.

Hosted by The Grin Club, a popular stand-up comedy club, this event is eagerly awaited by the city’s comedy enthusiasts. With a stellar track record of hosting popular comedians like Rajasekhar Mamidanna, Inder Sahani, Vivek Muralidharan, and others, TGC ensures a top-notch comedy experience for the audience.

Harsh, who boasts over two million Instagram followers, is known for cracking up the audiences with a blend of instant wit and roast. Hailing from Kanpur, the comic has performed his special Jo Bolta Hai Wahi Hota Hai in several cities in the country.

For tickets for this upcoming stand-up comedy show in Vizag by Harsh Gujral, head out to BookMyShow, DM The Grin Club on Instagram at @thegrinclub_tgc or contact them at +91 7338869596.

