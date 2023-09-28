From Mohammad Azharuddin’s story of his scandal-driven career to MS Dhoni’s rise from a ticket collector to the greatest captain the country has seen, biopics of Indian cricketers have been warmly received by the cricket-loving crowd. But in a first, the country is set to witness the biopic of a foreign player with 800, a biopic of legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralidharan. Directed by MS Sripathy, the screen adaptation of the legend’s life story features Madhur Mittal in the titular role.

Ahead of the release on 6 October 2023, the ex-cricketer has been aggressively touring various cities for the film’s promotions. Earlier, Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar launched the trailer showing Muralidharan’s childhood and days struggling with the chucking controversy. The Sri Lankan visited Hyderabad on the promotional tour, where VVS Laxman graced the stage. Interacting with the media, Muttiah Muralidharan expressed that Vizag is one of his favourite cities in the country.

Also read: ACA discusses the idea of new cricket stadium in Vizag at 92nd BCCI AGM

“The beach city shares many similarities with my homeland, which is a coastal region too. The weather conditions of Vizag resemble Sri Lanka,” Muttiah Muralidharan quoted at the promotional event of his biopic, 800. The legendary cricketer also shared that Nani is his favourite Telugu actor, adding that he enjoyed watching the sports drama Jersey.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.