Like watching the latest movies, cricket matches, and hanging out at cafes, stand-up comedy is gradually blooming as a popular choice for a weekend plan among the Vizagites. Over the past year, the fun-loving crowd of the beach city has witnessed several stand-up comedy shows and showered the comics with laughter and applause. In a bid to take this trend forward, The Grin Club (TGC) has been flying down well-renowned comedians to the City of Destiny.

For their next act, this club presents one of the first and most loved Telugu stand-up comedians, Rajasekhar Mamidanna, who is gearing up to take the Vizag crowd on a laughter ride with a hilarious English stand-up comedy show this Saturday, 4 November 2023.

The popular comic, who has carved a niche among comedy enthusiasts, has been performing predominantly in English, alongside a few Telugu jokes, across several cities. In his next stand-up comedy show, Rajasekhar Mamidanna will entertain Vizag at the Alluri Sitarama Raju Vignan Kendram on 4 November at 7 PM. This act is touted to be the city’s and Rajasekhar’s biggest comedy show this year. For passes, contact +91 7338869596, reach out to The Grin Club on Instagram, or check out BookMyShow.

