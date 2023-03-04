With Holi knocking on our doors, the people of Vizag are gearing up for the upcoming festive season and are very much excited about it. Holi is marked with exuberant celebrations including people canvassed with vibrant colours, exhilarating dance, and music. Vizagites are known to take the festivity spirit to the next level by taking part in numerous events hosted across the city. If you’re looking forward to having a blast this Holi, then flock to these parties happening in Vizag. Be sure to grab your friends and family along to have a fun-filled Holi!

Here are three Holi parties in Vizag.

Chrome Outdoors Season XIII, The Park

Chrome Outdoors is back with season 13 of their much-awaited Holi party! Vizag’s biggest Holi party will include tons of fun that will keep the party going all day long. From live dhol, and DJ, to a rain dance floor, this event will surely make your Holi all the more exhilarating. The show will feature a line of artists including DJ Surviving Sole, DJ Vaggy, DJ Pooja, Varun Fernandes, and DJ Anselem. The event is scheduled to take place on 8 March 2023, starting at 9 AM.

Location: The Park

Neon Carnival, Harbour Vue

Novotel will be hosting Neon Carnival, adding a unique twist to Holi celebrations. Celebrate Holi this year with neon lights, vibrant hues, and an electrifying atmosphere. Enjoy a night of music, dance, and neon lights, while DJ Merlin and DJ Viral get the party going with their electrifying mixes. The party is scheduled to take place at Harbour Vue, Novotel Varun Beach, on 8 March 2023, from 7 PM to 11:30 PM.

Location: Harbour Vue, Novotel Varun Beach

Rangeen Blast, Bay Front Arena

Rangeen Blast, hosted by Blue Sea Events is yet another Holi party you could take part in. This party is packed with a ton of exciting activities including DJs, Punjabi dhol, rain dance, photo booth, and more for an entertaining time. The event is scheduled to take place on 8 March 2023, from 8 AM to 4 PM.

Location: Bay Front Arena, Opposite Sun Beach Campus, Sagar Nagar

