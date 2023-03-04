With all the festivities, excitement and colours of Holi, one thing that’s easy to overlook are the sweets. Sweets are an essential part of any Indian festival and which sweet shops you buy them from is just as important. Sweets simply add that last bit of magic to the overall mood of Holi and elevates the celebration to the next level. With the festival of colours approaching quickly, it is good to keep a list of things ready ahead of time for a tension-free celebration. Buying sweets definitely has to be on that list as making purchases ahead of time can save you a lot of headaches when the festivities begin. If you’re looking for the best sweet shops in Vizag for your Holi needs.

Here are sweet shops in Vizag to try out this Holi for a truly magical celebration with your loved ones.

New Delhi Sweets

New Delhi Sweets is the latest addition among the many amazing sweet shops of Visakhapatnam. With an assortment of both traditional sweets and innovative twists on the same, New Delhi Sweets should have all your needs covered this Holi. In case you find yourself tied up and unable to visit their outlets, they also offer delivery through Zomato.

Locations: Chinna Waltair Main Road

Laddu Gopal

One of the most popular choices for Vizagites to go and satisfy their sweet tooth cravings, Laddu Gopal not only offers a delectable variety of sweets but some of the most savoury Indian snacks in the city. Laddu Gopal offers delivery of their sweets and snacks through Swiggy.

Locations: MVP Double Road. Near Care Hospital, Ram Nagar.

Sweet India

Yet another favourite among the people of Vizag, Sweet India holds a special place in this city. They specialise in North Indian sweets like Gulab Jamun, Kaju Barfi, and Moti Chur Laddu. There will surely be enough variety over here to satisfy any sweet-related requirements this Holi. They offer delivery services through both Swiggy and Zomato.

Locations: Sampath Vinayaka Temple Road, CBM Compound, and Ram Nagar

Home Food Co

Starting as an online sweet shop during the lockdowns, Home Food Co has quickly gained popularity as one of Vizag’s finest sweet shops. They now have an outlet from where you can choose from a wide variety of mouth-watering sweets like Motichoor Laddu, and Rasagullas. Chum Chum and Cashew Barfi.

Locations: Opposite Rythu Bazar, MVP Colony

Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Sweets

This sweet shop is probably the first one to pop up in the minds of Vizagites when anyone mentions ‘sweets’. They are known for their expertise in making Andhra-style sweets and this is their claim to fame. Their Bobbatlus, Laddus, Kova and Kajas are must-tries and will leave you craving for more this Holi.

Locations: MVP Colony and Lawsons Bay Colony

