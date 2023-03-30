On Wednesday, 29 March 2023, IndiGo launched its direct flight service to Goa, which will operate three days a week from Vizag. In a ceremony held at the terminal building, the Visakhapatnam International Airport’s In-Charge Director, Rajaram, formally inaugurated the new service by presenting the first ticket to a passenger. The flight will arrive in Visakhapatnam at 5:35 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays and depart for Goa at 7 pm.

The new service is good news for passengers who want to travel to Goa from Andhra Pradesh, as it eliminates the need to travel to Hyderabad and take a flight from Shamshabad Airport. With this new direct flight service by IndiGo, the travel time between Goa and Vizag has been reduced to one hour and 50 minutes.

The flights between Vizag and Goa will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The flight will depart from North Goa Airport at 3:40 pm and arrive in Vizag at 5:35 pm. On the return journey, the flight will depart from Visakhapatnam at 7 pm and arrive in Goa at 8:50 pm.

Recently, Batik Air, formerly Malindo Airlines, has also announced the comeback of Visakhapatnam to Kuala Lumpur flights.

