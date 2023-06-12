Hansal Mehta is back with another inspiring story of Jigna Vora, a former senior crime reporter. Inspired by Vora’s book Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison, Karishma Tanna plays the leading role of Jagruti Pathak in the latest crime drama Scoop. Apart from the lady-in-lead, we see Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub, Harman Baweja, and Inayat Sood nailing their characters to perfection.

Here is a spoiler-free review of the web series Scoop on Netflix.

The plot discusses how Jagruti Pathak, a senior crime reporter and Deputy Bureau Chief at Eastern Age, is ambitious. The star crime investigation reporter becomes a sensational news piece when she is accused of the murder of another crime reporter, Jaideb Sen. How Pathak, despite connections with cops, lawyers and the sources in the underworld, suffers in the Byculla prison without any evidence to prove her innocence forms the crux.

The series focuses on the dark lives and the dim lights of Byculla jail while highlighting how the media industry works. Scoop throws light on their ill ways of unethically running baseless stories for the sake of readership.

Karishma Tanna amuses the viewers with her brilliant performance and proves her knack by breathing into the character. Harman Baweja comes back with a convincing role of a cop as JCP Harshavardhan Shroff, alongside Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub as Imran Siddiqui, the Editor-in-Chief of Eastern Age newspaper.

Karan Vyas must be applauded for the impactful dialogues and punchlines. Achnit Thakkar’s background music, which already found its way into people’s hearts through Scan 1992 and Monica o My Darling, is a cherry on top for the audience to get involved in the story and the characters.

Scoop manages to pinpoint the sorry state of prisons and throws light on the misconception regarding women’s professional growth and the evil eyes around them. Though the series is a top-notch watch, it does have some hanging threads to pick up on. The use of technical abbreviations and media-related terminology makes it a tricky watch for the audiences, making it difficult to decipher them.

Scoop, based on the real-life of Jigna Vora, also pays tribute to the 102 journalists who have been shot dead or have become the scapegoats in conspiracies and theories of saving a few big names.

Scoop, based on the real-life of Jigna Vora, also pays tribute to the 102 journalists who have been shot dead or have become the scapegoats in conspiracies and theories of saving a few big names.